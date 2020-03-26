|
Ralph Edward Campbell, Sr. N. Charleston - Ralph Edward Campbell, Sr., 91, of North Charleston, SC, husband of Frances Rebecca Peacock Campbell, entered into eternal restThursday, March 26, 2020. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. Ralph was born December 1, 1928 in Austin, Minnesota, son of the late Donald Walter Campbell and Beulah Houts Campbell. He was a Petty Officer First Class and a veteran of the US Navy for 23 years. He served in Vietnam, The Korean Conflict and in Lebanon. Ralph was a proud member of the Omar Shriners, as well as a Master Mason and member of Old Fort Lodge No. 420, A.F.M. Summerville, SC. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing and making hand sewn quilts. He also loved spending time with his Chub and Tubbs friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, sons, Ralph E. "Eddy" Campbell, Jr. (Jennifer) of North Charleston, Ralph S. Campbell of Ridgeville, SC, Donald Campbell (Debbie) of Summerville, SC and Kenny Campbell of Summerville, SC; daughters, Barbara Mason of Goose Creek, SC; step-daughter Debra P. Byrd (Mark) of Charlestown, IN; sister, Etta Summer of Summerville, SC and brother Richard Campbell (Dean) of Summerville, SC; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Debra J. Campbell and step-daughter Donna P. Byrd.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2020