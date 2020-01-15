|
|
Ralph Holbrook DeLoach Estill, SC - CPO Ralph Holbrook DeLoach, retired U.S.N., "Sam" as he was known to most, died January 14, 2020 at the Veteran's Victory House in Walterboro. Mr. DeLoach was born December 23, 1921, a son of Felix Walter DeLoach and Carrie Portress DeLoach. He was the youngest of 9 brothers. He grew up in Estill, helping on the farm, and was the first of five sons that enlisted during World War II. Sam entered active duty in the Navy on April 7, 1942 and left for war that December, returning home in May 1945. He turned 21 while in the Panama Canal, made the North African invasion in the Atlantic and 7 invasions in the Pacific. He received the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with four service stars, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with one service star and the World War II Victory Medal. After returning from the war Sam married Maxine Harvey DeLoach and started their family. They were married for 73 years. After retiring from the Navy he worked at the Charleston Navy Shipyard where he retired in 1977. He enjoyed deer hunting and raising cows. He is survived by sons: Daniel H. DeLoach and wife Debra of Hollywood, SC and Col. (Ret.) Samuel L. DeLoach U.S.A and wife Judy of Ravenel; daughters: Sherri D. Smith and husband Michael of Jacksonville, NC and Donna D. Bender and husband Douglas of Ontario, Canada; grandchildren: Gina H. Elliott, Aaron H. DeLoach, James D. DeLoach and Robert Cole Ward; and great-grandchildren: Grayson Elliott, Quita Elliott, Mark Portress DeLoach, Samuel DeLoach and Aubree Ward. He was predeceased by his wife, Maxine Harvey DeLoach and a grandson, James R. Hicks. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 noon at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Rev. Dewey Shaffer and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 to 6 PM Friday at the Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton, SC. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, Browning Gate Road, Estill, SC 29918. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020