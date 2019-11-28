|
Ralph Lamar Miller Charleston - Ralph Lamar Miller passed Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 93 after a short illness. The relatives and friends of Ralph L. Miller are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. The burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Ralph was born in Charleston on October 10, 1926, a son of Annie Rantin Miller and Harry E. Miller, Sr. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Doris M. Miller to whom he was married for 64 years. Ralph served his country and his community throughout his life and career at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as Nuclear Type Desk Officer for 37 years. He served in the Army in the Pacific at the end of World War II and in the occupation of Japan. Once he returned home, Ralph went back to the shipyard and joined the South Carolina National Guard. He received an officer's commission and retired as a Major after several decades of service. He was a member of The Washington Light Infantry. Later in life he became an active member of the Elks Lodge 242 and served as both Exalted Ruler and South Carolina State President. He coached the Ritual Team that won a national title for their effort. Ralph loved golf and played in a group every Tuesday at the Municipal Golf Course. He was a life time member of St. John's Episcopal Church (now Good Shepherd). Ralph was one of 7 siblings; brothers Herbert, Horace, Jr. ("Shine"), Ernest, Leroy, and sisters, Elizabeth Bentley, Ellen Fralix, who all predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra M. Russ; a grandson, John D. Russ III and his wife, Jill, as well as a great-granddaughter, Sydney D. Russ. Instead of flowers memorials may be made to Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412, Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406 or to a . Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019