Ralph Lee Weller, Jr. CHARLESTON - Ralph Lee Weller, Jr. joined his beloved wife in heaven on August 25, 2019. Ralph was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 17, 1937. He married his wife and best friend of 60 years, Marie (nee Chaney) in 1959. Ralph was an intelligent, self-made man. He joined the Maryland Army National Guard at age 18 and rose through the ranks to become First Sergeant, then Sergeant Major, and retired a Chief Warrant Office 4 in 1997. In the 42 years in the Maryland National Guard, he and his wife worked a farm, and he made time to earn a college degree and a Master's Degree. Together they planned their life goals and their retirement years, and then lived their dreams. Ralph and Marie loved to cook and entertain friends. They enjoyed playing card games, especially cribbage and pinochle. They also enjoyed square dancing and RVing. Ralph was deeply religious and a devout Christian. He attended weekly Bible Study and enjoyed preparing meals for his church and the Seniors Group at Old St. Andrew's Parish church. He was fondly referred to as Deacon Ralph for his enthusiastic blessings before meals. Ralph was predeceased by his brother, Fred and by his wife. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy L. Kekich, of Baltimore, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Old St. Andrew's Church on Ashley River Road on Monday, September 9th, at 2 PM. A reception will follow in Gilchrist Hall. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019