Ralph Leroy (Butch) Poole ELLIJAY, GA - Ralph Leroy (Butch) Poole, 76, of Ellijay, Georgia, is now playing with God's holy rock and roll band. He entered into the arms of his loving Savior on January, 14, 2020. Ralph was born on April, 17, 1943 to Helen Alexander and Ralph M. Poole in Greenwood, Mississippi. Ralph served in the USN aboard the USS Robert L. Wilson and in the Naval Reserve. Ralph graduated with his Bachelor of Science at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi in 1973. Ralph was employed with AT&T for over thirty years. Ralph also obtained his real estate license and worked with United Country Talking Rock Realty. Ralph was a member of the Wahabi Shriners of Jackson, Mississippi. His hobbies included travel, woodworking, flintknapping, fishing, and boating. Ralph was a passionate musician who enjoyed playing guitar and drums; and through study and many years of diligent practice, he perfected one heck of a drum solo on the steering wheel and dashboard. He dearly loved spending time with his family and friends, and laughing. Everyone who knew him loved him, and he knew many people. As anyone in his family would tell you, he "never met a stranger!" Ralph is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Erin Michelle Graham of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, O'Neill Graham, and Emma Larsen Maubert of Charleston, SC; sisters, Linda Moore and Brenda Poole of Greenwood, Mississippi; mother-in-law, Clara Grigsby of Ellijay, Georgia; step-father, Burley T. (Jack) Smith; sister-in-law, Jackie (Gary) Crim of Lexington, SC; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ralph was predeceased by his son, Eric Sean Poole; father, Ralph M. Poole; father-in-law, John B. (Jack) Grigsby; and mother, Helen Poole Smith. The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers at Gordon Health and Rehabilitation of Calhoun, Georgia and Affinis Hospice. Georgia Funeral Home and Crematory, Acworth, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service is planned for this spring. Announcement to follow in the future.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 29, 2020