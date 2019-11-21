Ralph Stewart, Sr. Charleston -The relatives and friends of Mr. Ralph Edward Stewart, Sr. and those of his children, Rev. Ralph Stewart, Jr., Michael (Chantel) Stewart and Derrick Sessions; those of his sister, Gwendolyn (William Sr.) Stewart; and those of his grandchildren, Michael Stewart Jr. and Paris Ricole Stewart are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00AM at Salem Baptist Church, 570 Rutledge Ave., Charleston, SC. Interment will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:00AM at Beaufort National Cemetery. Mr. Stewart will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 22, 2019