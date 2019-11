Ralph Stewart, Sr. Charleston -The relatives and friends of Mr. Ralph Edward Stewart, Sr. and those of his children, Rev. Ralph Stewart, Jr., Michael (Chantel) Stewart and Derrick Sessions; those of his sister, Gwendolyn (William Sr.) Stewart; and those of his grandchildren, Michael Stewart Jr. and Paris Ricole Stewart are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00AM at Salem Baptist Church, 570 Rutledge Ave., Charleston, SC. Interment will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:00AM at Beaufort National Cemetery. Mr. Stewart will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com . Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston