Ralph Wayne Eubanks II CHARLESTON - Mr. Ralph Wayne Eubanks, II, 54, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 30, 2020. His services are private but will be livestreamed on The Palmetto Mortuary's Facebook page on Saturday, September 5, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday evening, September 4, 2020 at the Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Ralph is survived by his loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Lillian Seabrook; siblings: Damon Eubanks (Kim), Arthur Seabrook, Angela Stent and Rodney Woods (Natasha) and host of other loving family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Reverend and Mrs. Bennie E. and Marlene Eubanks, and maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James and Ruby Williams. Family and friends may visit at 1824 Greenmore Dr., Charleston, SC 29407. In lieu of flowers, please make monetary donations to Mrs. Lillian Seabrook. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston