Ramon de Armas Summerville - Ramon Ordener de Armas, 73, loving husband of Jeanette Serrano de Armas, of Summerville (formally of Charlotte, NC), passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A celebration of Ramon's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Ramon was born in La Habana, Cuba, on January 25, 1947. He was the son of Ordener and Rafaela deArmas. Ramon came to the United States at the age of 15 with his family fleeing communism which overtook his country. He was very grateful to the country that accepted him and gave him many opportunities. By age 22, he successfully opened his own manufacturing company. Ramon never knew a stranger, in his own words he, "spoke to anyone who would listen to him". He had a gift for making people laugh and was loved by all and will be missed. He was a baseball fanatic who enjoyed cheering his favorite team, the Atlanta Braves, and was a member of St. Bonaventure Church in Summerville. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and their children, Daniel de Armas of Nashville and Isabel de Armas of Atlanta; his children, Adriana de Armas Dew (Kenny) of Midlothian, Annie Hayes (Jim) of Charlotte, and Ramon de Armas of Charlotte. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Marisa, Miranda, and Sarah Dew and Amanda and Alex Hayes; three nieces, Nancy de Leon Lewis, Maggie de Leon, and Miriam Figueroa. Ramon was predeceased by his parents, Ordener and Rafaela de Armas, his sister, Rosa de Armas Perez-Carillo, and a son, Alejandro de Armas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital in memory of Alejandro de Armas. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
