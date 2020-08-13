1/
Ramon de Armas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramon de Armas Summerville - Ramon Ordener de Armas, 73, loving husband of Jeanette Serrano de Armas, of Summerville (formally of Charlotte, NC), passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A celebration of Ramon's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Ramon was born in La Habana, Cuba, on January 25, 1947. He was the son of Ordener and Rafaela deArmas. Ramon came to the United States at the age of 15 with his family fleeing communism which overtook his country. He was very grateful to the country that accepted him and gave him many opportunities. By age 22, he successfully opened his own manufacturing company. Ramon never knew a stranger, in his own words he, "spoke to anyone who would listen to him". He had a gift for making people laugh and was loved by all and will be missed. He was a baseball fanatic who enjoyed cheering his favorite team, the Atlanta Braves, and was a member of St. Bonaventure Church in Summerville. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and their children, Daniel de Armas of Nashville and Isabel de Armas of Atlanta; his children, Adriana de Armas Dew (Kenny) of Midlothian, Annie Hayes (Jim) of Charlotte, and Ramon de Armas of Charlotte. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Marisa, Miranda, and Sarah Dew and Amanda and Alex Hayes; three nieces, Nancy de Leon Lewis, Maggie de Leon, and Miriam Figueroa. Ramon was predeceased by his parents, Ordener and Rafaela de Armas, his sister, Rosa de Armas Perez-Carillo, and a son, Alejandro de Armas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital in memory of Alejandro de Armas. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved