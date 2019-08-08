Ramona J. Lawrence GOOSE CREEK - Ramona J. Lawrence (formerly known as Ramona Whittemore), 81, of Goose Creek, SC passed away on August 5th, 2019. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on August 11th, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Avenue. Family will greet friends immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Advent Lutheran Church. Ramona was born in Newberry, SC on December 23rd, 1937, a daughter of Buford & Sadie Lawrence. Ramona worked in Banking for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Ramona is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Rocky) Mohler, Robin (Wilson) Smith and Wendy (Jason) Brown and her son Jeffrey (Nancy) Whittemore. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah Pinkerton and her brother, Lindsay (Marianne) Lawrence as well as her grandchildren, Joshua Brown, Kristin Weber, Cody Smith, Dalton Smith, Taylor McCray, Justin Brown and Jillian Brown. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Hawken & Corbin Weber. Ramona is preceded in death by her parents. Funeral arrangements are by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services, North Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019