|
|
Ramona Perry Amole Charleston - Ramona Perry Amole, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Summerville, SC, widow of Charles A. Amole, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 27, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, Rivers Avenue North Charleston, SC. Ramona was born September 24, 1931 in Hemingway, South Carolina, daughter of the late Dewey Grant Perry and Mattie Bolyn Perry. She was a retired seamstress with Hunter Manufacturing and Tuki Covers. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jedburg. She is survived by her three daughters, Raetta Nash of James Island, SC, Becky Smith of James Island, SC and JoAnn Amole of Charleston, SC; three sons, Gary McCard (Rhonda) of Shelbyville, KY, Danny Amole of Summerville, SC, and Darin Amole of Summerville, SC; eight grandchildren, Claire Moody, Lisa Toxey, Johnny Amole, Trudy Amole, Theresa Dinkins, Mary Wood, Allan McCard and Steven McLemore; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry McCard, daughter, Debbie Ketchum, sister, Margaret Ellis and brother, Richards Springs In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Inc., 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210 or First Baptist Church of Jedburg, 121 Brewer Road, Summerville, SC, 29483 www.fbcjedburg.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020