J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Carolina Memorial Park
Ramona Perry Amole

Ramona Perry Amole Obituary
Ramona Perry Amole Charleston - The family of Ramona Perry Amole will receive friends Sunday, March 1, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 in Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, Rivers Avenue North Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Inc., 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210 or First Baptist Church of Jedburg, 121 Brewer Road, Summerville, SC, 29483 www.fbcjedburg.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020
