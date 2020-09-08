1/1
Randall Everett Goldman BOERNE, TX - Randall Everett Goldman passed away on September 5, 2020 in Boerne, Texas. He was 53. He was born on November 14, 1966 in San Antonio and attended Bel-Aire High School in Houston. He joined the Coast Guard in 1987 and served in the Honor Guard at The White House before completing his tour on the USCGC Durable out of St. Petersburg, FL. In 1995 he received a B.S. with honors in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Johnson & Wales University. He spent the last 25 years serving the hospitality industry in renovation and restoration of historic properties, as CEO and mentor providing career opportunities, as community servant sitting on numerous boards and assisting non-profits and friend and neighbor to all. He is survived by his mother Jeannine Ackman Bergt and her spouse David; his beloved wife, Jennifer Lynn Goldman; their son, Liam Everett Goldman; a sister, Amber Kittles; and brothers, Paul Goldman and D'Andre Bergt. He was predeceased by his father, Larry Goldman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North in San Antonio. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at tombguard.org/society/contribute or to Padua Place, Home for Retired Priests, c/o St. Anthony De Padua Catholic Church in San Antonio. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. MISSION PARK FUNERAL CHAPELS NORTH, 3401 CHERRY RIDGE DR., SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78230 (210) 349-1414 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
