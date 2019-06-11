Randall Gene Duncan HANAHAN - Randall Gene Duncan, 47, of Hanahan, SC passed away peacefully at home June 08, 2019. He was born December 12, 1971 in Orangeburg, SC. He was the son of the late Donnie and Doris Duncan. He was a welder at CR Hipp Construction Co. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sherry Duncan; a step-daughter, Mary Farmer of Hanahan, SC; granddaughter (the love of his life) Caisyn Adams; brother, Don Duncan and his wife Penny;sister, Lee Ann Butler and her husband Larry; 2 nephews, Joshua August and Aaron Duncan; 3 nieces, Chaila Stuart, Hailey Morris, and Ivy Davis and many grandnieces and nephews. Randy loved his family, life and his job. He was good at what he did. A service will be held at 3 PM Friday June 14, 2019 at Seacoast Church, 5505 N. Rhett Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406. Following the service a Celebration of Life will take place after the service at LG's by the creek, 1005 Tanner Ford Blvd. #105 Hanahan, SC 29410. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Sherry Duncan for Educational Funds, set up for his granddaughter Caisyn's college fund. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 12, 2019