|
|
Randall Lee Benson SUMMERVILLE - Randall Lee Benson went to his eternal home Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in his Summerville, SC home surrounded by family. Born October 10, 1951, in Modesto, CA, he was the oldest son of the late Robert L. Benson and Dorthy "Gail" (Barlow) Benson. He married Carol A. Bowers on September 19, 1970, in Mishawaka, IN. Randy was an avid craftsman and member of the Council Oak Wood Carvers Club of South Bend, IN and Lowcountry Woodcarvers of Charleston, SC. He served his country in the Army National Guard and his community as a Deacon at First General Baptist Church of Mishawaka. His accomplished career included tenure at Georgia Pacific, AM General, Bayer Inc, and Alcoa. A proud alumnus of Penn High School Class of 1969, Randy was a voracious reader continuing his education at Ivy Tech. His passion for learning continues in his passing as Randy elected to donate his body to the Medical University of South Carolina Anatomical Gift Program. Randy is survived by his dogs, Lady & Tramp; wife; brothers, Steve Benson, South Bend and Danny Benson, Mishawaka; sister, Robyn Thompson of Wakarusa; two children, Shane (Sharon) Benson, Dorchester, SC and Ericka (Donnie) Giacomo, Charleston, SC; extended family Sue Cole, Denise (Kline) Nicks and husband Rob; and four grandchildren; Anthony Joseph Giacomo, Lancaster, PA, Richard Paul Benson, Mishawaka, IN, Reid Slater Giacomo and Tanner Benson Giacomo, Charleston, SC. Randy declined funeral services; instead encouraging his family and friends to honor his memory by daily living their Faith, sacrificing for others and sharing their gifts with the world. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dorchester Paws (www.dorchesterpaws.org) or your local pet shelter. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020