Randall R. "Randy" Romberger GREENVILLE, SC - Randall Robert Romberger passed away at Spartanburg Medical Center on August 4, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Danville, Pennsylvania in 1954, he was the son of Gloria and the late Robert (Bob) Romberger. Randy received his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and his Master of Education from the University of Miami in Florida. Randy spent a lifetime of service to others in the field of healthcare. He began his career at Geisinger Medical Center in PA. He then spent over 20 years at St. Francis / Bon Secours Health System where he served in numerous leadership roles, including administrator of St. Francis Eastside Hospital. He ended his career as the administrator of Greenville . He often marveled at the ability of their healthcare team to make the impossible possible, by improving the lives of children with orthopedic disabilities. His final gift to Shriners was a Celebration Bell that children still ring today to celebrate their completion of treatments. Randy has held many positions in the Greenville community including President of the Greenville Board of the Urban League, board member of Hospice House of Greenville, and board member of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. During his career, he received numerous awards and recognitions for the hospitals he served. Those he treasured most were patient quality awards. Randy was a staunch advocate for patient quality and patient satisfaction. His hospitals repeatedly received national recognition for their quality work related to orthopedic and heart care and patient satisfaction. In 2016, Randy was recognized as one of Greenville's most influential leaders. Randy is survived by his wife, Renee Buyck and three children, their spouses, and five grandchildren: Lindsey (Romberger) and Josh Freeman and their two children Madison and Austin of Tallahassee, Florida; Nathan and Brittainy Romberger and their sons, Mason and Blake of Charleston; and Katie (Romberger) and Caleb Frisbee and their daughter Layla of Middleburg, Florida. Visitation will be held from 2:30-3:30 Wednesday, August 7th at Advent United Methodist Church. The service in celebration of Randy's life will be held at Advent UMC at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to either Greenville , 950 Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Advent United Methodist Church, 2258 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681. The family wishes to thank the incredible oncology medical team and staff at Spartanburg Regional for their excellent care and compassion. Because of their early diagnoses and clinical expertise, Randy's family and friends were graced with ten extra years. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



