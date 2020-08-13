1/
Randall Woods
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Woods Summerville - Randall "Randy" Woods, 68, husband of Pamela Woods, of Summerville, passed away on August 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3pm at Knightsville United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Randy Woods was born in Calloway County, Kentucky on October 10, 1951 to the late Ulis Lafayette Woods and Hilda Gary Thomas. Randy grew up in Murray and met his beloved wife, Pam Edwards, at Murray State University after his service in the United States Marine Corps. While serving the United States Navy, they built their devoted family of Randall, Camron, Erin, and Garret. After his service with the Navy, Randy worked in naval communications and navigations as a systems engineer and the family put down roots in Summerville, SC. Randy is survived by his wife, Pamela Edwards Woods; children, Randall Labron Woods of James Island, Camron Woods of San Antonio, Erin Lexanne Page of Summerville and Garret Drew Woods of Raleigh; his grandchildren, Sawyer McKiver Page, Jack Henry Labron Woods, Riley JoAnna Page and George Archer Woods; his siblings, Ronnie Woods, David Woods, Danny Woods, Jeff Woods and Teresa McClard. Randy enjoyed golfing, playing music, shooting, camping, taking the scenic route, spending time with friends, spreading the good news, and more than anything being "Papa" to his beloved grandchildren. Randy will be greatly missed. Arrangements are being made by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved