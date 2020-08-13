Randall Woods Summerville - Randall "Randy" Woods, 68, husband of Pamela Woods, of Summerville, passed away on August 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3pm at Knightsville United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Randy Woods was born in Calloway County, Kentucky on October 10, 1951 to the late Ulis Lafayette Woods and Hilda Gary Thomas. Randy grew up in Murray and met his beloved wife, Pam Edwards, at Murray State University after his service in the United States Marine Corps. While serving the United States Navy, they built their devoted family of Randall, Camron, Erin, and Garret. After his service with the Navy, Randy worked in naval communications and navigations as a systems engineer and the family put down roots in Summerville, SC. Randy is survived by his wife, Pamela Edwards Woods; children, Randall Labron Woods of James Island, Camron Woods of San Antonio, Erin Lexanne Page of Summerville and Garret Drew Woods of Raleigh; his grandchildren, Sawyer McKiver Page, Jack Henry Labron Woods, Riley JoAnna Page and George Archer Woods; his siblings, Ronnie Woods, David Woods, Danny Woods, Jeff Woods and Teresa McClard. Randy enjoyed golfing, playing music, shooting, camping, taking the scenic route, spending time with friends, spreading the good news, and more than anything being "Papa" to his beloved grandchildren. Randy will be greatly missed. Arrangements are being made by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com
