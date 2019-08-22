Randolph Hilton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randolph Hilton.
Service Information
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC
29483-6112
(843)-871-1528
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home
113 Bryan Street
Summerville, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
new Jerusalem F.B.H Church
Ridgeville, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Randolph Hilton MONCKS CORNER - The last religious rites for Mr. Randolph Hilton will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:00 AM At the new Jerusalem F.B.H Church, Ridgeville, SC. James D. Frazier, Pastor. Interment: Brownsville Cemetery, Summerville, South Carolina. His wife, Mrs. Jeanette Hilton; his daughters Alicia and Emma Hilton request his granddaughter, siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends at attend with them these last rites. Viewing will be held today from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM at Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 29483. (843) 871-1528 (Phone) or (843) 832-9240. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
logo
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.