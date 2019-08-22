Randolph Hilton MONCKS CORNER - The last religious rites for Mr. Randolph Hilton will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 11:00 AM At the new Jerusalem F.B.H Church, Ridgeville, SC. James D. Frazier, Pastor. Interment: Brownsville Cemetery, Summerville, South Carolina. His wife, Mrs. Jeanette Hilton; his daughters Alicia and Emma Hilton request his granddaughter, siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends at attend with them these last rites. Viewing will be held today from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM at Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 29483. (843) 871-1528 (Phone) or (843) 832-9240. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019