Randy Dean Weathers Round O, SC - Randy Dean Weathers went home to be with the Lord on April 17th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lupe Weathers, sons, Michael Caudle, Gary Caudle, Josh Weathers, and Sarah Murphy, two daughters-in-law, Emily Caudle and Ashley Newman, and grandkids, Avery, Jase, Harper, Peyton, Paisley, and Brayden. He is also survived by his parents, Lloyd Dean Weathers and Darlyne Davis, and many brothers and sisters. Randy was a simple man with an extraordinary love for his family and others. He taught his family to love as God would, and he gave God the praise in all things, through good and bad times. He loved his farm, his fishing, and his hunting. But his wife and family were the center of his joy and love. Randy never met a stranger, and he always had the time and generosity for anyone in need. He never had a bad word to say about anyone, and he was a true example of what the love of God means. His laughter could fill a stadium, and his presence was always anticipated by anyone who knew him. He will be missed every minute, of every hour, of every day. The best man. Rest with Jesus now, Daddy. Until we meet again, we love you forever. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
