Randy Way Westervelt Meggett, SC - Randy Way Westervelt, 67, of Meggett, South Carolina, husband of Barbara Infinger Westervelt entered into eternal rest Sunday, June 9, 2019. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Burial service will be held later in Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard, 5034 Chapel Road, Meggett, SC. Randy was born December 16, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Robert Theodore Westervelt and Aubrea Way Westervelt. He was a veteran of S.C. National Guard and was retired from Charleston Air Force Base as a Lineman. He was an avid fisherman and had a love for the outdoors and his family. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara I. Westervelt of Hollywood, SC; son, Travis Martin Westervelt (Lauren) of Meggett, SC. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Way Westervelt, II, brother Robert Theodore Westervelt, II, and a sister Jan Westervelt Redman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Randy Westervelt Memorial Fund C/O Town of Meggett Restoration Brick Fund, 4776 Highway 165, Meggett, SC 29449. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019