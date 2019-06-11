Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Randy Way Westervelt Meggett, SC - The family of Randy Way Westervelt will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Burial service will be held later in Christ-St. Paul's Parish Churchyard, 5034 Chapel Road, Meggett, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Randy Westervelt Memorial Fund C/O Town of Meggett Restoration Brick Fund, 4776 Highway 165, Meggett, SC 29449. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 12, 2019
