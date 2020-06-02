Raphael Ridley
1962 - 2020
Raphael Ridley CHARLESTON - Raphael Ridley was born on June 8th, 1962, to Harold Washington and the late Geneva Garvin in Charleston, South Carolina. She entered into eternal rest on May 28th, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. Raphael was educated in the Charleston County School District. She graduuated from Burke High School in 1980 and received her Associates Degree in Cosmetology from Denmark Tech in 1982. She was a barber for 18 years at Family Barbershop on Spring Street in downtown Charleston. After completing her time as a barber, she was a Firefighter for 14 years with the St. Johns Fire Department of Johns Island as well as an EMT for Personal Care Ambulance. Following her retirement from the fire department, Raphael continued to impact lives as a home health aide until 2019. Raphael was a renaissance woman with a myriad of skills and interests. She loved traveling, fishing, gardening, cooking, and always shared hope and a smile. Raphael Ridley was a living embodiment of the spirit of giving. She is preceded in death by her late mother, Geneva Garvin, and her late brother, Robert Ridley. Those left to cherish her memory include: her three children, Justin Ridley, Austin Horry (Austin), and Patricia Aikens; either grandchildren, Cecile Aikens, Tonae Aikens, Lameer Roundtree, Austin Horry II, Matthew Ridley, Sophia Mills, Jeremiah Ridley, and Josiah Johnson; a host of family and friends; and her loyal and faithful companion her dog Polo James Ridley. May Raphael live on forever in our hearts and minds. Visitation with the family and memorial will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 3pm to 4pm at Simplicity Lowcountry Services in North Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
