Ravin Smalls, Sr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ravin Louis Smalls, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 NOON Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Seacoast Church, 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - St. Luke AME Church Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Mr. Smalls leaves to cherish his loving wife and best friend, Latrice Jones Smalls; his sons, Ravin Louis Smalls, Jr., Keshawn Ravin Smalls, and Raeden Chase Smalls; his mother, Ann Deloris Smalls; his siblings, Barbara Smalls, Meleakia Spearing, James (Felicia) Gethers, and Tanginica Gethers and step-sister Althea (Reginald) Hamilton-Gibbs; his in- laws, Herbert (Jerusis) Jones, Christopher Brown, Gregory Jones, and Demetria Jones; his aunts; Rose Mary (Abraham) Green, Alfreda Ancrum and Jacqueline Middleton, his uncles; Michael (Sadie) Deas, Kevin (Gloria) Smalls, and Houghton (Aurelia) Smalls, his god-mother Carolyn Ancrum; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at 5020 Wapiti Way, Hollywood, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020