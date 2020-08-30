Ray Anthony Williams N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Ray Anthony Williams are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 NOON, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at New Jerusalem African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 6179 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Williams is survived by his parents, Ray Rivers, Sr. (Samantha M.) and Keisha Alston; grandparents, Catherine L. Rivers, Benjamin Wrighten and Ruby Brockman; siblings, Lenel Williams, Ray Rivers, Jr., Raven Rivers, Tierra Hunt and I'Lov Warren; special friends, Antionette Roper and Damien Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocol, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
