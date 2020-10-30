1/1
Ray "Neil" Griffin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray "Neil" Griffin, Sr. N. Charleston - Ray Neil Griffin, Sr, 80, of North Charleston, husband of Hazel "Dean" Ricks Griffin, passed away on October 30, 2020 at his residence. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 2 o'clock. Neil was born on September 2, 1940 in Perry, GA, son of the late Marvin and Ruby Griffin. He retired with 30 years of service from the FAA. He was the owner of F & G builders. Neil was also a member of the Shiner VIP Jesters. Survivors, including his wife of 61 years are: son: Ray Neil Griffin, Jr. of Summerville; daughter: Anita Griffin Collier (Scott) of Youngs Island; two granddaughters: Lauren Grace Griffin and Emily Brooke Griffin; grandson: Griffin Augustus Ruff; brother: Teddy Griffin (Debra); four sisters: Theresa Barker (Harris), Janice Hinshaw, Peggy Averyt (Dave) and Karen Beason (Jimmy). A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved