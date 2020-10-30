Ray "Neil" Griffin, Sr. N. Charleston - Ray Neil Griffin, Sr, 80, of North Charleston, husband of Hazel "Dean" Ricks Griffin, passed away on October 30, 2020 at his residence. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 2 o'clock. Neil was born on September 2, 1940 in Perry, GA, son of the late Marvin and Ruby Griffin. He retired with 30 years of service from the FAA. He was the owner of F & G builders. Neil was also a member of the Shiner VIP Jesters. Survivors, including his wife of 61 years are: son: Ray Neil Griffin, Jr. of Summerville; daughter: Anita Griffin Collier (Scott) of Youngs Island; two granddaughters: Lauren Grace Griffin and Emily Brooke Griffin; grandson: Griffin Augustus Ruff; brother: Teddy Griffin (Debra); four sisters: Theresa Barker (Harris), Janice Hinshaw, Peggy Averyt (Dave) and Karen Beason (Jimmy). A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston