Ray Heissenbuttle Charleston - Ray Heissenbuttle, 71, of Charleston, husband to Angela Heissenbuttle (Sheedy) of 36 years, entered into eternal rest on November 06, 2020, surrounded by his family. Ray was the son of the late Leroy and Margaret Heissenbuttle. Ray retired after 27 years at MUSC in Inventory Control. Prior to MUSC, he served for 15 years as a substance abuse counselor at Charleston County Substance Abuse Commission. He was a beloved member of his church and Bible study group at St. James Anglican Church. Besides his wife, Ray is survived by five children, Matthew, Neil, and Michael Heissenbuttle, as well as Hunter and Parker Carroll-Barnola. He is also survived by his twin brother, Roy Heissenbuttle (Donna), and his sister, Catherine Elsey (John) as well as his beloved dogs Buster, Happy, and Devin "the Dude". A service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 1872 Camp Road, James Island, SC, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray`s memory may be sent to James Island Outreach and Pet Helpers. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494.
