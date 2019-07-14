Ray Louis Palmer CHARLESTON - Ray Louis Palmer, 78, a retired clerk with SC Unemployment Office, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral service celebrating the life of Ray Louis Palmer will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street. Viewing on Monday at the funeral home until 7p.m. and Tuesday from 9a.m. until time of the service. He is survived by his children, Bridget Sullivan, Monique Palmer, Ray Palmer, Jr., and LaToya Nelson and a host of other relatives and friends. Please contact the funeral home at 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954 for further information. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 15, 2019