RAY T. SEEGERS

RAY T. SEEGERS In Memoriam
In Memory Of My Darling Husband RAY T. SEEGERS Jan. 30, 1942 ~ Feb. 18, 2017 To the man that I have loved with all my heart. It has been so very lonely since we had been apart, Sweetheart the last 3 years has been the longest day of my life, but always know that I am so very proud to had been your wife. Darling one day we will be together again, and my love for you will be stronger, than it's ever been. We send our love to you Your Wife, Children, and Grands and Grandchildren
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 18, 2020
