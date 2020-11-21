Ray Thompson Dickerson St. George, SC - Ray Thompson Dickerson, 89, widow of Kennie Dickerson, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 20, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. George Memorial Gardens. Ray was born on August 30, 1931 in St. George, a daughter of the late John Thompson and Mattie Lee Fralix Thompson Carreker. She graduated from St. George High School and moved to Columbia, SC to continue her education. Shortly after moving to Columbia, she was employed by the US Army Base on Fort Jackson. There, she met the love of her life, Kennie Dickerson, and they were married on December 16, 1950. They were married for 53 years. She and her husband moved several places throughout his Army career, including Pennsylvania, Germany, Maryland, and Washington D.C. She was active in military clubs and organization. She was proud to be married to a United States Army career veteran. After her husband retired from the Army her family moved to St. George. She and her husband purchased the St. George Jewelry Store and she worked along with her husband. She was recruited by Allied Department store to manage the store in St. George. She was the manager until she retired. She and her husband were able to travel and spend many years together before his death in 2003. She loved her family and was always there when they needed her help. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grands, and great-great-grand. A member of Memorial Baptist Church, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 105. She was predeceased by her step-father, Joe Lee Carreker; sister, Irma T. Weathers; great-grandson, Brandon Peacock. Surviving are three daughters, Priscilla (Roy) Mallard, JoAnn (Rick) Linnebur and Cindy Dickerson (James Weeks), all of St. George; grandchildren, Jeremy (Christy) Hughes, Heather Kinsey, Steven (Sarah) Walters, Tandy (Tony) McAlhaney, Linsey (Raf Aprea) Aprea; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to American Legion Auxiliary Post 105, 104 Dukes Street, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston