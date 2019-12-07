Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Ray Wrad Aydlett Obituary
Ray Wrad Aydlett Charleston - Ray Ward Aydlett, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Barbara Dempsey Aydlett entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 7, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Ray was born January 16, 1933 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, son of the late Elijah Francis Aydlett and Lorena Olds Aydlett. He was a retired Optician with Wren Optical Company and was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church. Ray served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Aydlett and daughter, Tammy Elizabeth Aydlett both of Charleston, SC; several brothers and sisters and his favorite companion, Jelly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC, 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019
