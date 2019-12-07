|
Ray Wrad Aydlett Charleston - Ray Ward Aydlett, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Barbara Dempsey Aydlett entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 7, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the graveside in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Ray was born January 16, 1933 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, son of the late Elijah Francis Aydlett and Lorena Olds Aydlett. He was a retired Optician with Wren Optical Company and was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church. Ray served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Aydlett and daughter, Tammy Elizabeth Aydlett both of Charleston, SC; several brothers and sisters and his favorite companion, Jelly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC, 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019