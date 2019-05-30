Raymond A. Knight, Jr. Charleston - Raymond Augustus Knight Jr., 85, of Charleston, SC, retired owner of Raymond Knight, Jr. Real Estate and husband of Brenda Downer Knight, entered into eternal rest, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Raymond was born June 27, 1933 in Charleston, SC, the son of the late Alice Hiott and Raymond Augustus Knight, Sr. He was a graduate of St. Andrew's High School and attended the Citadel before entering the U.S. Army. Mr. Knight retired after many years owning his real estate company. He was a long-time member of Ashley River Baptist Church. Raymond is survived by his wife, sister Elizabeth Knight Snell, as well as one niece and one nephew. The family extends their deepest appreciation to all of the staff of NHC for your care of Raymond. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019