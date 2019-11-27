|
Raymond A. Prescott Dorchester, SC - Raymond "Ray" Prescott of Dorchester, SC, passed into eternity on November 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends following a short illness. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1194 Zion Road, Dorchester, SC 29437. He was born to Linley & Gertrude Prescott on April 19, 1935 in Alabama, and settled in Dorchester following his retirement from the US Air Force. He is survived by two sisters: Sue Holly and Betty Cauren, and several nieces and nephews. Ray enlisted in the Air Force at 17 years of age, and retired after 20 years of service that included tours of duty in Vietnam, Surinam, and other stations inside and outside the United States. Ray loved to hunt, fish, and collect old glassware and bottles. He was a generous and loving person, and always had a joke or laugh to share. He was married to the love of his life, Margaret, for 65 years until her passing on November 4 of this year. Memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1149 Zion Road, Dorchester, SC 29437, Edisto Home Care 1180 Boulevard Street, Suite C, Orangeburg SC 29116, or a . A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 28, 2019