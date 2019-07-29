|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Raymond "Bubba" Barnes Summerville - Raymond "Bubba" Barnes of Summerville, SC. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ray Barnes, affectionately known as either Bubba or Uncle Bubba to most. Surrounded by family he lost his battle of heart and lung disease at the age of 74 on July 28, 2019. Born on July 19, 1945, in Charleston, SC, son of the late Raymond Barnes, Sr. and the late Frances Baker. Bubba moved to Williston in second grade and graduated from Williston Elko High School in 1963. He attended The Citadel and USC, helped build the Nucor Plant, and retired from Schueck Steel. Bubba was an airplane enthusiast, a pilot, an avid Gamecock fan, and enjoyed being on the water in is boat. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, his gift of gab, and his fun-loving spirit. Bubba is preceded in death by his father, Ray Barnes, Sr.; his mother, Frances Baker; his third wife, Lynda Lee; and his second wife, Kate (mother of Tasha). Bubba is remembered in love by his daughter, Tasha (Greg) Richardson; his sister, Lynda (Denny) Patrick; his brother, David (Debbie) Barnes; his nieces, Dana Patrick and Christie (John) Leland; nephew, Travis Barnes; a great-niece, Lucy Barnes; and his first wife, Betty Ellison, In addition to many loving relatives and friends, he will also be missed terribly by his loyal Jack Russell Terrier, Hercules "Herkie". The family will receive friends on August 1, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Summerville, SC, in a private service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to one of the following: Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, Hanahan, SC 29406, charlestonanimalsociety.org; Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, pethelpers.org/donate; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Your memory will remain in our hearts. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 30, 2019
|
|
|
|