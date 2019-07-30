Raymond "Bubba" Barnes

Guest Book
  • "May the peace that passes all understanding bless the..."
    - Brooks McGougan
  • "Each of you are in our thoughts and prayers! So sorry for..."
    - Caroline Bomar Nolte
  • "My sympathy for the family"
    - Jerry Norris
  • "Each of you are in our prayers. May the peace of our Lord..."
    - Jean and Phil Frederick
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
29401
(843)-723-2524
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Raymond "Bubba" Barnes Summerville - The family of Raymond "Bubba" Barnes will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. He will be laid to rest in Summerville, SC, in a private service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to one of the following: Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, Hanahan, SC 29406, charlestonanimalsociety.org; Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, pethelpers.org/donate; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 723-2524
Donations
