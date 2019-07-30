Raymond "Bubba" Barnes Summerville - The family of Raymond "Bubba" Barnes will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. He will be laid to rest in Summerville, SC, in a private service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to one of the following: Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, Hanahan, SC 29406, charlestonanimalsociety.org; Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, pethelpers.org/donate; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 31, 2019