Raymond Brown James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Raymond Brown are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. James Presbyterian Church, USA, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary; NO WAKE SERVICE. Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter, JeanNate Drayton; grandchildren, Zy'Shonne Drayton, Bruce Johnson, Da'Leysia Drayton and Christian Drayton; siblings, Eddie Brown (Alfrita), Bernard Frasier, Sylvia Johnson, Barry Frasier, Kevin Frasier, Alfred Moore, Audie Moore (Karen), Richard Moore, Jerry Moore (LaTanya), Marie M. Deas and Mary A. Gaillard; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019