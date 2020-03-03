|
Raymond D. Allen Charleston - Raymond D. Allen,88, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. To know Raymond was to love and appreciate this giving, accomplished and very gentle human being. His Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Raymond was born November 20, 1931, in Milton, West Virginia, to the late Howard & Virginia Allen. He was the eldest of six siblings. After graduating from high school, he entered The Citadel but after two years as a cadet, he was drafted into the US Army and proudly served in the Korean War. After service, he reentered The Citadel and graduated in 1957 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Raymond's love for engineering kept him employed with Westvaco for his entire working career. During those 37 years, he mentored many young bright engineers that would always be eager to learn from Raymond. He retired in 1994 so he could spend more time with his second love-restoring Model A's. Raymond was a charter member of the Low Country Model A Club and charter member of the AACA club. He made several trips across country in the Great American Race of Old Cars. "There is nothing like driving a Model A across country", he would often say to all. He was voted, by his peers, BEST FRIEND OF THE GREAT RACERS, several times, for his steady help and hand fixing the cars while traveling across country. Raymond was a dedicated member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, serving on the Men's work crew for many years. He became a mason and was a member of the Dorchester Masonic Lodge and a member of the OMAR Shriners. A devoted family man, the best friend to many and relentlessly charitable to all who knew him, he was forever faithful to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with so many to call him a friend, his best friend was his wife, Nelle, of 47 years. Raymond cherished their time together always willing to go where she took him. He is survived by two sons, Raymond Darrel Jr., of West Palm Beach, Florida and William of Beaufort, SC, step sons Karl H. Zerbst Jr. of Mt. Pleasant and Chris A. Zerbst of Hanahan, four granddaughters, two grandsons, two great-granddaughters, two great-grandsons, two great-great-granddaughters, one sister and one brother and many nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shrine Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or St. Matthews Lutheran Church 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The family thanks you in advance.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020