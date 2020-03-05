|
Raymond D. Allen Charleston - The Memorial Service for Raymond D. Allen will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shrine Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or St. Matthews Lutheran Church 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The family thanks you in advance.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020