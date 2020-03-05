Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Raymond D. Allen Obituary
Raymond D. Allen Charleston - The Memorial Service for Raymond D. Allen will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shrine Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or St. Matthews Lutheran Church 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The family thanks you in advance. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
