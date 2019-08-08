Raymond Dean Jackson Reevesville, SC - Raymond Dean Jackson, 71, of Reevesville, widower of Brenda Walters Jackson, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend James Way officiating. Burial will follow in the Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Raymond was born on July 26, 1948 in Orangeburg, SC, a son of the late Wilbur Pinckney and Dizzie Dell Pendarvis Jackson. He was a heavy machinery operator with Banks and Sanders Construction Companies. He loved cooking for Vacation Bible Schools, Victory Sports Camps, and cruising around town on his many unique vehicles. He was predeceased by siblings, James Pinckney Jackson, Patsy Jackson Bailey and Leroy Jackson. Surviving is his special great niece, Jessica Byrd; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jackson, Sandra Jackson, Linda Ann McAlhany and Kathy Jo Walters; and, a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Old St. George Baptist Church Youth Program, 509 Old St. George Road, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019