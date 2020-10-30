Raymond Doctor CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Raymond "Chicken" Doctor will celebrate his life with a Private Graveside Service on Monday, November 2, 2020 in Savannah Greek Memorial Cemetery, Jamestown, SC. Mr. Doctor leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Ala Lucky, Raymond Clement, Rayna Middleton and Latory Middleton; siblings, Leoma Doctor Bennett, Delaine Doctor, Lee Thomas Beufort and Earl Beufort. Mr. Doctor was preceded in death by his daughter, Shaunte Clement. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston