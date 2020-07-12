Raymond Elliott Goins Summerville - Raymond Elliott Goins, 81, of Summerville, husband of Annette Kay Goins, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with ALS Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence. A private service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Mark Fentress and Rev. Mark Barnes from Bethany United Methodist Church for immediate family only. Mr. Goins was born October 1, 1938 in Dayton, OH, son of the late Raymond J. Goins and Anna Schumacher Goins. He was a member of the 1st Infantry Division Army Band, Charleston Community Band, Summerville Orchestra and Bethany Brass. He was a volunteer at Trident Hospital and an avid golfer. After 33 years, he retired from the NCR Corporation in Sales and Marketing. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and Sue Knight Bible Class. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church-Music Ministry, 118 W 3rd S. St, Summerville, SC 29483, and Summerville Orchestra, 118 W Richardson Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. Survivors, include his wife of 58 years, Annette; and one son and one daughter: Raymond Eric Goins (Sally) of Herndon, VA and Julia Anne Franke (Tom) of Summerville; grandchildren: Katie, Ray & Eric Goins and Daniel & Emma Franke. He is predeceased by one brother Donald E. Goins. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
