Raymond G. "Sony" Cofield, Jr. Charleston - Raymond G. "Sony" Cofield, Jr.,77, husband of Jo Ann Meitzler Cofield, a lifelong resident of Charleston, SC, entered eternal rest on October 6, 2020. A visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. His Graveside Service will be held following the visitation in Live Oak Memorial Garden. Sony was born January 1, 1943 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Raymond G. Cofield, Sr. and the late Fannie Mae Coker Cofield. Sony was married to his high school sweetheart, Jo Ann Meitzler for over 60 years. He used to say that she took his breath away the first time he ever saw her and she would be with him when he took his final breath. He was a devoted husband and father. Sony was in the Chicora High Class of 1961 and also attended Trident Tech. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard, where he began his career as an apprentice machinist, becoming a Master Machinist, later moving onto Nuclear Inspector and Test Examiner. Sony coached girl's and women's softball for almost 30 years.This was truly a passion for him and his team became like family. They won many championships. It would be remiss not to say that deer hunting was an even stronger passion and he was known as a Deer Hunter Extraordinaire nicknamed Sure Shot and he prided himself on teaching his boys and grands safe conservation and shooting.To his grands, he was a true legend. Sony is survived by his wife; his three children: Kimberley Cofield Benke (Eddie), Raymond "Rusty" Gwyne Cofield III (Charlene) and Christopher Gregory Cofield (Allie); his sister, Linda Cofield Bowick (Mike); and brother, William "Bill" Cofield. He was blessed with grandchildren that referred to him as "Dude": Raymond Cofield IV, Taylor Michelle Benke, Hunter M. Benke, Kayla C. Cofield, and Christopher "CJ" G. Cofield, Jr; and later he had great-granddaughters: London Grace Benke, Eloise "Ella" Benke and Maddison "Maddie" Cofield. He was certainly a man who said "let me tell you about my grands, (no brag, just fact)." He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. His loved ones take comfort in knowing his battle was well fought and he is now at his eternal home with Jesus. He will be eternally missed and loved by his family. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, South Carolina 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston