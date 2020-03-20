|
|
Raymond G. Johnson, Jr. Charleston - Raymond G. Johnson, Jr. joined the angels, his parents (Raymond G. Johnson Sr. and Mary Huggins Johnson), and his sister (Melvina Johnson Bruce) in heaven on March 20th, 2020 after a full and joyful 87 years of life. His services will be private. Ray was a proud graduate of The Citadel, where he was the Regimental Commander of Cadets. He proposed to his bride, Anne Boroughs Johnson, on his graduation day - the same day he was offered a job with DuPont; resulting in one of the best days of his life, he always said. After graduation and prior to his work at DuPont, Ray served in the United States Army as a Captain in Taiwan. Ray and Anne later had three children who they spoiled with love; celebrating each of their graduations, weddings, and the births of grandchildren. They spent their golden years dancing, golfing, traveling the world, mentoring young people, and hosting loved ones at their homes. Ray retired from DuPont Company in 1993 as Vice President of Manufacturing for the fibers business in perfect time to join his six grandchildren (and later 3 great-grandchildren) in play and fun, which seemed to be his rightful place. He filled their and the rest of his family's lives with wild stories (flying off barn roofs, inventing things, amateur sailing, etc), exciting adventures (treasure hunts, fishing bets, toy parades, crabbing, etc.), silly jokes, career advice, celebrations, encouragement, and repeated laughs that made bellies ache. He is survived by his wife, Anne Johnson; daughter, Julie Ferry and her husband, David; son, Raymond G. Johnson III and his wife Carol; daughter, Amy Miller and her husband, Tom; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Ray will be remembered for a million different reasons, but especially for the light he was in the world, his brilliant sense of humor (and resulting chuckle), and the way he made people feel. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America . Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2020