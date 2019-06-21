Raymond Howard Wood Charleston - R. Howard Wood, 69, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Teresa Hay Wood died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Seacoast Church Chapel - Mount Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road at 2:00 pm, with visitation with the family to follow at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Dr. on Daniel Island. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Howard was born August 14, 1949 in Bessemer, Alabama. He was predeceased by his mother Margaret Hocutt Wood and step-father Earl David Wood. Howard is survived by his wife of 48 years, Teresa Hay Wood of Daniel Island, SC; two daughters, Tessa Wood Dilley (Craig) of North Charleston, SC and Deanna Wood Cousino of Goose Creek, SC; brother, David Wood (Teresa) of Birmingham, AL; sister, Theresa Freeman (Larry) of Memphis, TN; three grandchildren, Alyssa Jane Cousino, Brady Scott Thomes and Noah Grace Dilley. Howard was a 1971 graduate of The Citadel and an Air Force veteran. He was proud that his resume included the all-American accomplishments of Little League Baseball, management/delivery (paper boy) for a local evening newspaper route and completing the requirements to earn the Boy Scout God and Country award and the rank of Eagle Scout. His career path included positions in tax preparation, regional management for KinderCare, and general manager of Charleston Oil Co. He was a founding member of Heritage Presbyterian church in Mt. Pleasant, and served there as deacon, ruling elder, choir member, Sunday School teacher and worship committee chairman. Music played a large part in Howard's life: from playing drums in a high school rock band, to learning to play guitar in the Citadel barracks, to singing bass in the church choir. He eventually became accomplished enough to earn a spot in the original Charleston Men's Chorus. He served as a leader in the Christian retreat weekend called Cursillo. He created an interdenominational group called the Fourth Day Singers and Musicians which, with over 120 members, presented a "Celebration of Praise" for over 10 years as a part of Piccolo Spoleto Festival. Howard was known for his cheerful greetings, his firm handshake, his engaging eye contact, and his heartfelt hugs. He was often mistakenly assumed to be a pastor, and many were drawn to him to seek his counsel. Over the years, Howard loved to develop a deeper relationship with his pastor, so that he could act as a sounding board and come alongside to support when needed. Howard treasured the opportunity created by one pastor who invited his elders to a weekly early morning gathering to pray for the pastor and to critique his up-coming sermon. Conversations with Howard were not shallow. He was known to go deep, and he was not afraid to ask the questions that no one else would ask. He loved to touch and be touched. When all else failed to bring him comfort during his final hospital stay, a warm shampoo kit would be requested for him. He would relax and fall asleep as his head was being massaged. Howard was a man of deep faith, undying loyalty, uncompromising integrity, bold honesty, deep-rooted strength, and sound wisdom. He was a devoted husband to Terri, a loving dad to his two girls, and a super P-Pa to his three grandkids. Flowers accepted, or memorial donation may be made to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary