|
|
Raymond Howard Wood Charleston - The relatives and friends of R. Howard Wood are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Seacoast Church Chapel - Mount Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road at 2:00 pm, with visitation with the family to follow at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Dr. on Daniel Island. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Flowers accepted, or memorial donation may be made to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019