Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Seacoast Church Chapel - Mount Pleasant
750 Long Point Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Howard Wood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Howard Wood Obituary
Raymond Howard Wood Charleston - The relatives and friends of R. Howard Wood are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Seacoast Church Chapel - Mount Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road at 2:00 pm, with visitation with the family to follow at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community, 514 Robert Daniel Dr. on Daniel Island. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Flowers accepted, or memorial donation may be made to the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now