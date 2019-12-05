|
Raymond Mitchell Summerville - Entered into eternal rest on Nov 28, 2019, Mr. Raymond Lee Mitchell. His children; Tammy Hatchell, Brandy Farless and Patricia Shaw, his eight siblings, two grandchildren; Talyah Miller and Janae Maxwell, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Sat, Dec 7, 2019, 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Mr Mitchell will repose in the chapel Sat 1:00 PM until hour of service. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, 843 744-7511.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019