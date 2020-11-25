Raymond Oliver Rhode, Sr. ROUND O - Mr. Raymond Oliver Rhode, Sr., 80, of Round O, entered into eternal rest Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at his residence. Born October 18, 1940 in Charleston, he was a son of the late Marion W. Rhode and Louise Dandridge Rhode Hiers. He was a retired Lab Supervisor from Exxon. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Anyone who knew Mr. Raymond knew that he loved cracking jokes and making everyone laugh. He was a hard worker, never complained about anything and always provided for his family. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and riding his horses, but most of all, loved his family and spending time with them. Surviving are: his wife of 32 years, Lynn Steedly Rhode of Round O; children, Ray Rhode and his wife, Bonita of Selma, North Carolina, Lisa Masneri of Charleston, and Julie Watson and her husband, Bobby of Charleston; grandchildren, Chris, Brianna, Brett, David, Brice, Joseph, and Sarah Grace; great-grandson, Jasper; sisters, Kathy Boyd and Libby Harmon; brother, Marion Rhode, Jr.; and two very special cousins, Tommy Dandridge and his wife, Nancy of Round O and Bobby Gene Rhode and his wife, Barbara of Cottageville. The family would like to especially thank the caregivers that have been so good to Mr. Raymond and to them during his illness, Danielle, Shontavia, Cynthia, and Brittany. Graveside funeral service will be held 1 o'clock, Monday afternoon, November 30, 2020 at Fox Cemetery, Wesley Grove Road, Cottageville. The family will receive friends Monday from 11 until 12:30 at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston