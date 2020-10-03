1/1
Raymond Rowland
Raymond Rowland Charleston - Raymond Michael Rowland "Buddy", 85, of Charleston, SC, passed away on September 22, 2020 with loving family members at his side. The relatives and friends of Raymond M. Rowland are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 10:30 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Buddy was born on March 28, 1935, the youngest child of William and Margaret Rowland. Following school, he joined the service (Navy) and retired from the Charleston Naval Supply Center as a General Foreman. He was a devout Catholic and life-long fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was an esteemed member of the Knights of Columbus who loved to fish and shoot pool competitively. He was known for his love of family, his sharp wit, and generosity. Buddy was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Shirley R. Hickman, who passed two days earlier. He is survived by his loving brother-in-law, Jimmie Hickman and his nieces and nephews, whom he treated as his own children. He was loved and will be missed by all. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
