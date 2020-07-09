Raynard Garfield Hammond Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Raynard Garfield Hammond, and those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Judy S. Hammond, his loving sons, LaNell Lawrence and Raynard M. Hammond, are all invited to attend his Graveside Service, 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2718 River Road, Johns Island, SC. A Viewing for Mr. Hammond will be held, Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com
