Raynard Farfield Hammond
Raynard Garfield Hammond Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Raynard Garfield Hammond, and those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Judy S. Hammond, his loving sons, LaNell Lawrence and Raynard M. Hammond, are all invited to attend his Graveside Service, 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2718 River Road, Johns Island, SC. A Viewing for Mr. Hammond will be held, Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
