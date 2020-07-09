Rayshard Daquan Wright N. Charleston - Mr. Rayshard Daquan "Quan" Wright, 21, of North Charleston, SC, entered into the loving arms of his Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was a 2017 graduate of West Ashley High School. The relatives and friends of Mr. Rayshard Daquan Wright are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment- Johnson Cemetery, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Vera (Gerald) Wright-Smalls; grandmother, Jessie Mae Wright; brother, Veandre (Alexis); sister, Alona Moses; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
