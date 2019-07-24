Reba B. McFadden Mt. Pleasant - Reba B. McFadden, 86, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. The relatives and friends of Reba B. McFadden are invited to attend her Funeral Service 7:00 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church,16147 Low Country Hwy., Ruffin, SC. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. A native of Colleton County, Reba was the youngest daughter of Walter B. and Janie M. Nettles Breland. At an early age, she was adopted by DeLance L. and Corrie B. Herndon and enjoyed the loving support of all families. Attending Winthrop College, she earned a B.S. Degree in Vocational Education. She began a highly respected teaching career at North Stanly High School in New London, NC. In 1976, her family relocated to Baton Rouge, LA, where she directed her interests into Real Estate and became a successful Realtor. Reba was a proud and devoted daughter, wife, and mother. She is survived by her sons, Walker and Douglas (Liset), and her step-grandson, Kenny Human of Lexington, KY.She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John W. McFadden of Rock Hill, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, Ruffin, SC. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 25, 2019