3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Rebecca Amanda Harris Matthews, NC - Rebecca Amanda Harris, 35, of Matthews, North Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 7, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Highway at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the churchyard. Rebecca was born July 24, 1984 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Athens Academy and the College of Charleston where she received her bachelor's degree in Psychology and History. She also received her certification as a Yoga instructor. Rebecca was the assistant chef at the Black Chicken Restaurant and sous chef at Co Restaurant. She enjoyed yoga, gourmet cooking, horseback riding, reading. She was a huge movie buff and loved all animals. She is survived by her grandmother, Margaret J. Grimball of Johns Island, SC; father, Douglas W. Hirsh of Matthews, NC; uncle, Ernest W. Grimball, III (Kathleen) of James Island, SC; aunt, Anne G. Minshew (Grey) of Johns Island, SC; cousins, Ernest W. Grimball (Brantley Barrett) of Johns Island, SC, Grey Becker Minshew (Anna) of Johns Island, SC, Evan F. Minshew (Aubrey) of San Francisco, CA; dearest friend, Corey Lee Morales of Monroe, NC; biological father, William M. Harris of Johns Island, SC. Amanda was predeceased by her mother, Susan Ellen Grimball Hirsh and her grandfather, Ernest W. Grimball, Jr. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org, Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412, or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019
